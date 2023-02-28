Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.35.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.87. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

