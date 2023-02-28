Robert W. Baird Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.14, a PEG ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

