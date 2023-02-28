Robert W. Baird Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $320.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.73.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $295.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.66. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $369,800,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

