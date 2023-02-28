Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of Rogers worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 147.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Trading Down 0.9 %

Rogers Profile

Shares of ROG opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.