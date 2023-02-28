Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.12.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.35 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

