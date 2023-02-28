Scotiabank Lowers Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$38.50

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $27.53 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

