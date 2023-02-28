Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

