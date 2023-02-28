Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.21% of Steven Madden worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

