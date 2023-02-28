Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SiTime by 50.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of SiTime by 295.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $1,023,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $1,023,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $270.92.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

