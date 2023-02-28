Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

