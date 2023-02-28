Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.87. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

