Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,873,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $72,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 524,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

