Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,300

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 3,300 ($39.82) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spectris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

SEPJF opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

