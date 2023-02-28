Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 1.7 %

About Sportradar Group

SRAD opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.