Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.22.
STLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday.
Stelco Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$52.54 on Thursday. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$30.20 and a 1 year high of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.12.
Stelco Company Profile
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
