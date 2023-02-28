Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$57.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

