Stifel Nicolaus Trims Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Target Price to C$5.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

