StockNews.com Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.
LYG stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.
