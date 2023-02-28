StockNews.com Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after buying an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after buying an additional 828,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after buying an additional 4,570,940 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

