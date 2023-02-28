Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stoneridge Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SRI stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
