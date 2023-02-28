Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

