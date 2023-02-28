StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVAUF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.55 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

