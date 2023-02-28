StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVAUF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.55 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
