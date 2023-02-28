Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

