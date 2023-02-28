Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUP. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 208.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

