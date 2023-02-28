Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Superior Industries International Price Performance
Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUP. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.