Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $73,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 877,614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 532,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 323,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after buying an additional 310,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.