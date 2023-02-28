TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

