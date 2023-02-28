Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $291.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.46.

TFX stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

