Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.72. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

LOW stock opened at $204.24 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

