The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 777 ($9.38).

A number of research analysts have commented on SGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 590 ($7.12) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.69) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of The Sage Group to an “add” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 965 ($11.64) to GBX 880 ($10.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.50), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($237,951.88). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 783 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £78,300 ($94,485.34). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.50), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($237,951.88). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 747.40 ($9.02) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 823 ($9.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 763.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 747.93. The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,020.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

