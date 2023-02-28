The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Shares of SHW opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its 200-day moving average is $232.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.