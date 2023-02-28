The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

SHYF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $899.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

