TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Position Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,902,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,937 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.78% of TTM Technologies worth $77,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 345.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.