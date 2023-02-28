Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 47.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 54.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in LivePerson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $188,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivePerson Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66.
LivePerson Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
