Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 47.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 54.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in LivePerson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $188,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivePerson Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.