Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stake Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,357 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.13% of Under Armour worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

UAA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

