UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.51% of UniFirst worth $79,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UniFirst Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $196.41 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.55. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.92.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

