Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.92.
A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Union Pacific Trading Up 10.0 %
NYSE:UNP opened at $212.17 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
