United Insurance (UIHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.13. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,412.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

