United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,091 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Microelectronics worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 24,182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,143 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,054,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,403,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,784 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UMC opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

