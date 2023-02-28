Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.88% of Universal Display worth $83,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.0 %

Universal Display stock opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

