Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Feb 28th, 2023

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-$10.50 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

