Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Valvoline worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

