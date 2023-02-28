Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

