Veracyte, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.22 on Monday. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

