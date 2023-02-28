Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 57,136 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 538.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,136 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

