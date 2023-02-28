Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

