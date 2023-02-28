Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

VICR stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 71,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 352,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,680,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,442,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

