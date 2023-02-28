Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:VMD opened at C$12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$474.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.41. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of C$4.53 and a one year high of C$12.48.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

