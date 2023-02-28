Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.3 %

VIR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,099.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,099.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,015.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,089,651. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

