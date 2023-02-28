Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at $736,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vuzix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

