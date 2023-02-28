Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.
Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
