Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AON by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AON by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $302.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.38 and its 200-day moving average is $296.53.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

