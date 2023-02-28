Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

